PPP remembers Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday remembered two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who was assassinated 17 years ago during a public rally.

Under the auspices of the Benazir Income Support Programme, Quran recitation ceremony was held here to mark the death anniversary. On the special instructions of BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, similar Quran and prayer ceremonies were held in all BISP offices across the country.

Benazir Bhutto had conceptualised the Benazir Income Support Programme during her exile in Dubai, which was implemented in 2008 by the then President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

The BISP is the largest poverty alleviation and social protection initiative in Pakistan’s history, positively impacting the lives of poor women by empowering them economically.

Separately, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari paid tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary, calling her assassination the “murder of Pakistan’s bright future.”

In a statement, Bukhari emphasized that Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the protection of Pakistan, adding that her fearless struggle for democracy remains a golden chapter in history. “The unparalleled political role of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the Martyr of Peace and Democracy, continues to serve as a guiding light for the nation,” he said.

Bukhari lauded Benazir Bhutto’s relentless dedication to the empowerment of the people and her fight for democratic principles. “The slogans of ‘Power belongs to the people’ and ‘the political heaven is at the feet of the people’ have now become the cornerstone of our national narrative,” he remarked. Reflecting on her legacy, Bukhari said that Bhutto’s martyrdom plunged the country into darkness and set it back by centuries. However, he noted that the democratic ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto continues to triumph through the constitution, parliament, and democracy. “The loyal supporters of the Bhutto family reaffirm their commitment to their ideals at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, the ideological university of democracy,” he added. Bukhari praised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, describing him as the political heir of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, and the martyrs of democracy. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the custodian of their legacy, carrying forward their mission of public service and democratic empowerment,” he added.