PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 927 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 927.86 points, a positive change of 0.84 percent, closing at 111,351.18 points as compared to 110,423.32 points on the last trading day. A total of 815,920,043 shares were traded during the day as compared to 628,026,201 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.917 billion against Rs33.582 billion on the last trading day. As many as 443 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 223 of them recorded gains and 176 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Foods Limited with 104,428,605 shares at Rs17.08 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 74,132,809 shares at Rs1.71 per share and Cnergyico PK with 40,469,493 shares at Rs6.52 per share.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs147.06 per share price, closing at Rs2,847.06, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with Rs79.71 rise in its per share price to Rs1,964.71. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs113.46 per share closing at Rs8,888.44 followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs53.11 decline to close at Rs7,377.70.