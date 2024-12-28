PTM 2025 set to transform Pak tourism through innovation

Karachi - Pakistan is going to offer a wide landscape for tourism and travel in multiple sectors in near future as the Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM) 2025 is set to take place in Karachi from 4-5 January connecting regional and global stakeholders with a focus on inbound, outbound, and domestic tourism.

With the support of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and provincial tourism authorities of Pakistan, the PTM – Fourth Edition – is set to take place at the Karachi Expo Centre from January 31 to February 2, 2025 followed by a roadshow in Islamabad from 4-5 February 2025. The Pakistan Travel Mart 2025 theme, Bridging Cultures & Empowering Local Communities Through Travel, reflects its commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth.

A special networking session was organized here on Friday, bringing together key stakeholders from the travel and tourism sector. The event served as a prelude to the PTM 2025, fostering dialogue and strengthening partnerships among national and international participants.

For the first time, PTM introduced a dedicated Tech Hall, bridging technology and travel to create seamless consumer experiences. Supported by industry partners such as Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the Tech District will spotlight technology companies, innovative platforms, and startups in the travel and tourism sector. This initiative not only highlights groundbreaking solutions but also fosters visibility and collaboration for future growth, says a press note issued here.

The PTM 2025 also marks a strategic leap into medical tourism. Partnering with leading hospitals, PTM aims to position Pakistan as a hub for medical tourism by connecting health tourism products with travel companies to sell these offerings. This new concept in Pakistan is set to open doors for industry growth and international collaborations. This year’s PTM will host the Learning Enclave, an interactive hub featuring insights from local and international travel, tourism, and hospitality leaders.

The PTM 2025 also launches the Sustainable Destinations Forum, emphasizing sustainability, cultural preservation, and natural conservation. Through a series of panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions, this forum will showcase global best practices in sustainable tourism, providing Pakistan an invaluable opportunity to learn and implement these practices.

Pakistan is partnering with Saudi Arabia at PTM through Saudi Tourism Authority which aims at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities in tourism.

As part of this engagement, Saudi Arabia will host a dedicated pavilion at PTM 2025, offering attendees an immersive experience of the Kingdom’s tourism potential.