Punjab govt plans major operation against criminals in RYK’s Katcha area

Rahim Yar Khan - In a significant development, the Punjab government has decided to launch a major operation in the Katcha area of Rahim Yar Khan following completion of the sugarcane harvest. District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal has personally reached the Machhka region to strategise the operation.

According to details, the operation comes after the tragic Machhka incident, during which 12 police personnel were martyred but due to adverse weather conditions and the large-scale sugarcane crop initially delayed the action against the region’s criminals. However, recent reports indicate that Punjab Police are now preparing for a large-scale operation against organized crime in the Katcha area, under the directives of Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal stated that since the Machhka tragedy, targeted police operations have neutralized 15 dangerous criminals, including key gang leaders. Among these was a criminal with a bounty of Rs10 million on his head. He further revealed that intelligence-based operations are actively underway, utilizing bulletproof mobile vans, armoured vehicles and riverine boats.

DPO Gondal added that the police are awaiting the completion of the sugarcane harvest to commence a full-scale operation. Preparations are at their peak, with armed police units resuming positions in the Katcha area. Three police camps have been established along the Sindh-Punjab border near the Indus River, and eight additional checkpoints have been set up on the river’s protective embankments in Machhka. To enhance mobility and access to riverine areas, new roads are also being constructed.

He said in 2024, Rahim Yar Khan Police successfully eliminated 35 criminals and arrested over 60 facilitators in the Katcha region. The DPO also highlighted measures taken to support police welfare. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a Hard Area Allowance to boost the morale of police personnel.

Police camps have been equipped with solar power, freezers, and water filtration plants. Additionally, weatherproof camps have been provided to ensure operational efficiency during adverse weather conditions. These measures underscore the government’s commitment to maintaining security and effectively combating organized crime in the Katcha area.