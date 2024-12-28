Punjabi musical ‘Kaur’ breaks the mould of Lahori theatre

LAHORE - Punjab has many things, a vibrant culture that celebrates the sheer joy of life, a land of abundance and history, the birthplace of legendary warriors and wise rulers, and the home of resilient women who have been the backbone of its identity.

Fatima Amjed’s production house, Bayet, brings this essence to life in its latest Punjabi-language musical, Kaur. This breathtaking production takes audiences on a journey through Punjab’s soul, paying tribute to the music of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. It tells a poignant story of women navigating personal and societal expectations around music, dance, and art, while confronting the forces that seek to stifle their expression—all presented in a vibrant, thoroughly entertaining spectacle.

Kaur centres on Sarabh Jodh Kaur, portrayed by Farheen Raza Jaffery, and the key women in her life: her fiercely protective sister-in-law, Gurpreet Singh (played by Amjed herself), and Parminder, a runaway bar singer from Delhi (played by Shae Gill). Together, these characters shape Jodh’s journey as she battles for her dreams and identity.

Standing in their way are two powerful antagonists: Bhagatveer (played by Hamza Ghaznavi), the staunch enforcer of outdated village traditions and Jodh’s former fiancé, and Rocky (portrayed by Gulshan Majeed), a sleazy bar manager in Delhi determined to exploit every opportunity for personal gain. The play opens with Farheen Raza Jaffery’s breathtaking rendition of “Ek Onkar,” her impeccable vocals setting the tone for the musical. Her portrayal of the spirited and determined Jodh is equally captivating, delivering a performance as powerful as her voice.

Fatima Amjed shines as Gurpreet, balancing tenderness and strength as a woman fiercely devoted to Jodh. Amjed’s talent as a producer of emotive musical performances is evident in the finely choreographed dance sequences, which she leads with commanding grace. Building on the creative mastery she displayed in her previous production, Pul-Sirat, Amjed brings depth and authenticity to her role. Shae Gill delivers an effortless, deeply moving performance as Parminder, the jaded yet defiant singer. Her soulful vocals and poignant portrayal of loss, longing, and the redemptive power of sisterhood strike an emotional chord with the audience. The reunion of the three childhood friends amidst the harsh realities of their world creates a profound sense of resilience and solidarity.

The antagonists add layers of tension and realism to the story. Hamza Ghaznavi’s Bhagatveer is a chilling embodiment of societal prejudice and oppression - striking an uneasy feeling of discord and danger whenever he was on stage. Majeed’s portrayal of the lecherous Rocky is equally compelling, reflecting the all-too-familiar challenges women face in their everyday lives.

The supporting cast and the talented dance crew deserve high praise for their contributions, bringing dynamism and expression to every performance. Choreographer Shahid’s work stands out, as does Zara Shahjahan’s exquisite costume design, which vividly brings the setting and characters to life. Kaur is a breath of fresh air in Pakistan’s theatre scene, breaking the mould of conventional productions. From its innovative storytelling—featuring live Punjabi rap to narrate transitions between chapters—to its focus on humour, mass appeal, and raw entertainment, the musical is a triumph. Above all, it is a heartfelt tribute to Punjab’s vibrant culture and the beauty of the Punjabi language.