Rain fails to dampen spirit as 69th National Track Cycling C’ship starts

Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
LAHORE - The 69th National Track Cycling Championship 2024 kicked off at the Cycling Velodrome in Lahore with an exciting opening ceremony, despite delays caused by rain. The event, inaugurated by Col (R) Saad, Director Sports SSGC, drew a significant crowd of cycling enthusiasts, officials, and dignitaries, marking the start of the three-day national championship. Rain disrupted the schedule early in the day, delaying the opening ceremony to 3:00 pm. While the competition commenced with enthusiasm, the weather played spoilsport again, forcing a temporary halt after an hour of thrilling races. In the men’s elite individual time trial, Aqib Shah (SSGC) clinched victory, followed by Razzaq (SSGC) and Haroon (KP). Meanwhile, Rajia (SSGC) emerged as the winner in the women’s elite individual time trial, with Kishwar (Punjab) and Rimsha (Sindh) taking second and third places, respectively.

