Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf highlights accomplishments of PPP Govt 2008

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf highlights accomplishments of PPP Govt 2008
Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

GARHI KHUDA BUX  -   Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Raja Pervaiz Asharaf highlighted the accomplishments of PPP during PPP’s tenure 2008. He praised the party’s leadership, particularly President Asif Ali Zardari, for taking charge of the government amidst numerous economic and employment challenges. Addressing the 17th Death Anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday, he noted that Asif Ali Zardari’s presidency was marked by several significant achievements, including the transfer of presidential powers to the parliament, the launch of the Benazir Income Support Program, and the recognition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan as separate entities. He said that the President Asif Ali Zardari also apologized to the people of Balochistan and worked towards the prosperity of Punjab and Sindh. Ashraf emphasized that Zardari’s leadership during a critical period in Pakistan’s history, symbolized by his slogan “Pakistan Khappay,” helped save the federation.

LHC links new school registration to bus policy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024