Rana Sanaullah calls for political unity, inclusive dialogue

Prime Minister's adviser Rana Sanaullah reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering successful dialogue while speaking at a seminar commemorating the death anniversary of Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, the father of Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Addressing the gathering, Rana Sanaullah highlighted the importance of including key political leaders, such as Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Imran Khan, in the dialogue process.

He expressed concern over the increasing culture of intolerance in society, stating, “You initiated false cases against us, and now PTI claims the cases against them are baseless.”

Commenting on PTI’s negotiation team, he remarked, “The team members are mere actors, while Khawaja Saad Rafique is the producer behind the scenes.”

Paying tribute to Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah described him as a fearless political leader who stood up against oppression. “He was martyred 52 years ago for opposing the ruling regime at the time. His voice was silenced because the government could not tolerate his dissent,” he said.

Concluding his address, he added, “That courageous spirit lives on in Khawaja Saad Rafique, who continues to embody the same energy and determination.”