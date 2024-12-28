Saturday, December 28, 2024
Rilee Rossouw signs up for PSL 10 player draft

Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  South Africa’s left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw has registered for the player draft of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, the league announced on Friday. The PSL made the announcement by sharing a compilation video, featuring Rossouw’s best shots during his previous appearances. “South African hard-hitting left-hander Rilee Rossouw enters the HBL PSL Draft,” the PSL captioned the video. Notably, Rossouw is one of the most established foreign player in the history of the league, having won the title twice with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, for whom he played four seasons each. Over the course of eight editions, Rossouw played 84 matches and scored 2015 runs at a decent average of 31.98 and a staggering strike rate of 142.7. He has also hit two centuries and 10 half-centuries.

Staff Reporter

