SACM KP reviews Central Jail Haripur’s operations, announces reforms

Haripur - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Prisons, Humayun Khan, visited Central Jail Haripur on Friday to review its operations and announce key reforms aimed at enhancing the prison’s management, improving inmate rehabilitation programs, and strengthening staff welfare measures.

He was accompanied by Member of the Provincial Assembly Akbar Ayub, DIG Prisons Hazara Region Umair Khan, Superintendent of Jail Hamid Khan, CEO of Metrix Pakistan Hassan Nisar, and CEO of RankingGrow Ammad Ali.

Central Jail Haripur, constructed in 1932 during the British era, is the second-largest prison in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Spread over 890 kanals, the facility currently accommodates 800 inmates, including some of the country’s most high-risk offenders, and has the capacity to house 1,500 individuals.

During his visit, Humayun Khan attended the passing-out ceremony at the Prisons Staff Academy in Haripur. Addressing the newly inducted cadets, he appreciated their commitment and announced plans to establish similar training academies across the province to enhance the professional development of prison staff. He also announced the introduction of a “Prison Allowance” to improve the financial welfare and career growth of prison employees.

The Special Assistant to the CM emphasized the need to integrate modern technology into prison management systems. He revealed the development of an online platform to market and sell prison-made products, aiming to expand the reach of these goods and promote the economic sustainability of prison industries.

Focusing on Central Jail Haripur’s wood and production industries, the SACM announced a strategic initiative to formally integrate the Prisons’ Industry as a permanent sector within the Prisons Department. This initiative will enable skilled inmates to gain professional certifications, earn sentence remissions, and acquire practical skills to reintegrate into society as responsible citizens. The program also envisions providing inmates with access to loans to establish independent livelihoods upon their release.

The SACM also addressed infrastructure and security concerns, stating that the Chief Minister had approved funding for advanced security systems, including the installation of jammers in prisons across the province. Additionally, a grant of Rs100 million was announced for the construction of new prison buildings and upgrades to existing facilities, aiming to improve living conditions for inmates and create a conducive working environment for staff.

Humayun Khan engaged directly with both staff and inmates during his visit, listening to their concerns and assuring them of swift action to resolve their grievances. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring a humane and efficient prison system aligned with modern standards.

The KP government is focused on transforming its prisons into centres of reform and rehabilitation. These efforts reflect its broader vision of providing improved infrastructure, advanced security measures, and meaningful rehabilitation opportunities for inmates, alongside better welfare for prison staff.