Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Saif stresses need for effective family planning policies

Our Staff Reporter
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, emphasized the importance of effective policies and their implementation to address critical issues such as reproductive health and family planning.

Speaking at a meeting of the Peshawar Media Coalition, Barrister Saif underscored the need to change societal attitudes towards reproductive health and family planning. The meeting, which included government officials, journalists, and experts, focused on the necessity of bridging the gap between federal and provincial governments for better resource allocation.

Barrister Saif pointed out that family planning initiatives, which began in the 1960s, faced controversy due to religious and social traditions. He stressed the need to promote family planning, considering social and cultural values, and called for behavioral change with religious leaders playing a supportive role.

Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center: Dr Khalil Toker

He also noted the inappropriate linking of religious matters to social issues, calling them societal challenges often misrepresented as religious concerns. The Advisor highlighted the importance of media in fostering a conducive environment for behavioral change and awareness on reproductive health and family planning. Barrister Saif reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening family planning priorities and addressing resource shortages, assuring the active involvement of relevant institutions to implement effective policies.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024