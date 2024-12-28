Saif stresses need for effective family planning policies

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, emphasized the importance of effective policies and their implementation to address critical issues such as reproductive health and family planning.

Speaking at a meeting of the Peshawar Media Coalition, Barrister Saif underscored the need to change societal attitudes towards reproductive health and family planning. The meeting, which included government officials, journalists, and experts, focused on the necessity of bridging the gap between federal and provincial governments for better resource allocation.

Barrister Saif pointed out that family planning initiatives, which began in the 1960s, faced controversy due to religious and social traditions. He stressed the need to promote family planning, considering social and cultural values, and called for behavioral change with religious leaders playing a supportive role.

He also noted the inappropriate linking of religious matters to social issues, calling them societal challenges often misrepresented as religious concerns. The Advisor highlighted the importance of media in fostering a conducive environment for behavioral change and awareness on reproductive health and family planning. Barrister Saif reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening family planning priorities and addressing resource shortages, assuring the active involvement of relevant institutions to implement effective policies.