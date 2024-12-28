Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sardar Masood, Hafiz Naeem discuss key challenges in Pak foreign relations

PR
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Islamabad  -  Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan’s ex-ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan, met with Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, key challenges in Pakistan’s foreign relations were discussed, including Pakistan-US and Pakistan-India ties, the Kashmir issue, the situation in Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman emphasized the need for national unity on matters of national security, stating,

“The entire nation must stand united on issues concerning national security. We are deeply concerned about the strained relations with Afghanistan and believe that solutions must be sought through dialogue.”

Both leaders agreed to continue consultations on national issues.

LHC links new school registration to bus policy

The meeting was also attended by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Director of Foreign Affairs, Asif Luqman Qazi.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024