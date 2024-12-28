Sardar Masood, Hafiz Naeem discuss key challenges in Pak foreign relations

Islamabad - Former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan’s ex-ambassador to the United States, Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan, met with Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, key challenges in Pakistan’s foreign relations were discussed, including Pakistan-US and Pakistan-India ties, the Kashmir issue, the situation in Afghanistan, and Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman emphasized the need for national unity on matters of national security, stating,

“The entire nation must stand united on issues concerning national security. We are deeply concerned about the strained relations with Afghanistan and believe that solutions must be sought through dialogue.”

Both leaders agreed to continue consultations on national issues.

The meeting was also attended by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Director of Foreign Affairs, Asif Luqman Qazi.