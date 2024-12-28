SAU, HYKAZ Aamnat Education Support Program to launch scholarship initiative

HYDERABAD - Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has entered into an agreement with the HYKAZ Aamnat Education Support Program to launch a scholarship initiative for students in the Faculty of Crop Production. This initiative aims to support financially challenged students associated with SAU, with contributions from the university’s alumni. According to the University spokesperson, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, was signed during a brief ceremony held at the university’s Senate Hall. The agreement was endorsed by SAU’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Mari, and Prof. Dr. Kazi Suleman Memon, a former Dean and professor at the university, representing the HYKAZ Aamnat Education Support Program. The initiative seeks to provide financial assistance to deserving students, alleviating barriers to their academic pursuits. Addressing the ceremony, SAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Mari lauded the contributions of SAU faculty and alumni in supporting students through scholarships.

He highlighted the significant efforts of Dr. Kazi Suleman Memon in establishing and enhancing scholarship and endowment funds during and after his tenure at SAU. Dr. Mari encouraged other sponsors to come forward to expand financial aid and capacity-building programs for students.

Dr Kazi Suleman Memon, while sharing his commitment to supporting the SAU students, emphasized the importance of merit-based scholarships to improve academic performance. He remarked, “It is an honor to give back to the institution that played a pivotal role in my educational and professional growth.”

Syed Nauman Ali Shah has been appointed as the focal person for this scholarship program. Speaking at the event, Mr. Shah highlighted the impact of his training under the USAID-Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), emphasizing its importance in capacity building.

The event was attended by prominent individuals, including Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean of the Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director University Advancement; Prof. Dr. Shah Nawaz Mari and Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, along with heads of various academic and administrative departments.