Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SBP, banks to remain closed for public dealing on Jan 1

SBP, banks to remain closed for public dealing on Jan 1
NEWS WIRE
December 28, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), all banks and financial institutions will observe Bank Holiday on Wednesday and remain closed for public dealing.  The central bank, in a statement issued here, announced that SBP will remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday, January 01, 2025, which will be observed as ‘Bank Holiday’.  All banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) shall remain closed for public dealing on the first day of new year the SBP stated and clarified that all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend the office as usual.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1735285084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024