Saturday, December 28, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces stop Khorasan terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan border

Security forces stop Khorasan terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan border
Web Desk
3:41 PM | December 28, 2024
National

Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by the Khorasan faction of Khawarij terrorists at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Sources reported that 20 to 25 Khawarij terrorists tried to infiltrate into Pakistan from two locations Kurram and North Waziristan on the night of December 27-28, using Afghan Taliban border posts. Pakistani forces responded swiftly, effectively foiling the attempt.

On the morning of December 28, the Khawarij and Afghan Taliban jointly launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani posts using heavy weapons. Pakistani forces responded with decisive and forceful retaliation.

Initial reports confirmed significant losses on the Afghan side, with over 15 Khawarij and Afghan Taliban fighters killed and several others injured. The counteraction forced the Afghan Taliban to flee, abandoning six border posts.

Security sources emphasized that Pakistan has consistently urged Afghanistan’s interim government to prevent the Khorasan faction from using Afghan territory for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Kurram peace agreement finalised by Grand Jirga

Despite these appeals, the Afghan Taliban has continued supporting these groups instead of controlling them.

The Khorasan faction reportedly operates freely within Afghanistan, exploiting its territory to plan and execute anti-Pakistan activities.

Pakistani security forces reiterated their capability to respond decisively to any aggression.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1735360829.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024