Security forces stop Khorasan terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan border

Security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by the Khorasan faction of Khawarij terrorists at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Sources reported that 20 to 25 Khawarij terrorists tried to infiltrate into Pakistan from two locations Kurram and North Waziristan on the night of December 27-28, using Afghan Taliban border posts. Pakistani forces responded swiftly, effectively foiling the attempt.

On the morning of December 28, the Khawarij and Afghan Taliban jointly launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani posts using heavy weapons. Pakistani forces responded with decisive and forceful retaliation.

Initial reports confirmed significant losses on the Afghan side, with over 15 Khawarij and Afghan Taliban fighters killed and several others injured. The counteraction forced the Afghan Taliban to flee, abandoning six border posts.

Security sources emphasized that Pakistan has consistently urged Afghanistan’s interim government to prevent the Khorasan faction from using Afghan territory for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Despite these appeals, the Afghan Taliban has continued supporting these groups instead of controlling them.

The Khorasan faction reportedly operates freely within Afghanistan, exploiting its territory to plan and execute anti-Pakistan activities.

Pakistani security forces reiterated their capability to respond decisively to any aggression.