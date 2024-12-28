Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis Championship inaugurated

LAHORE - Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Senior Executive Vice President Rashid Malik, along with Manzar Riaz, Director of Cheezious, and Imran Ahmad, Maj Salman and Shabbir Gill, inaugurated the Sheheryar Malik Junior Tennis Championship 2024 at the Sir Syed Cheezious Tennis Academy, Islamabad.

The event is being featured by around 50 young participants, including some of the country’s top junior players, competing in categories such as Boys U-14 Singles, Boys and Girls U-12 Singles, Boys and Girls U-10 Singles, and Boys and Girls U-8 Singles.

On Friday, the main draw matches were played. In the U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Moazzam Khan beat BehrozeWandar 8-6, Omer Zaman beat Amir Masood 8-4, M Junaid Khan beat Arshuman Maqsood 8-0 and Ashtar Alam beat Timujin Mirza 8-2.

In the boys U-10 pre-quarterfinals, Arsh Imran beat Hashir Subhan 8-1 and Azam Imran beat Omer Zaman 8-6.

In the girls U-12 semifinals, Amalia Aidrus beat Fatima Maqsood 8-0, Zara Aidrus beat Amina Maqsood 8-0. In the girls U-10, Zaina Khan got w/o against Ayzel Munir while Zoya Ali beat MalgharaAmin 8-0.

In the boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Aariz Ali Khan beat Wadan Amin 8-6, Moazzam Khan got w/o against Mahd Mahmood, Uzair Abbasi beat Haseeb Subhani 8-2 and M Ibrahim Gill beat Qublai Sheikh 8-1.