Sindh govt committed to providing affordable solar electricity to people: CM

SUKKUR - Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a visit to the residence of former MPA Dr Nasrullah Baloch in Old Sukkur here on Friday, where he inquired about Dr Baloch’s health. The Chief Minister praised Dr Baloch, calling him a brave and dedicated individual, and acknowledged the sacrifices made by his family. Speaking to journalists, Sindh CM said, “Today, we have come to pay tribute to the late Benazir Bhutto. Despite the challenges, a large number of people participate in her death anniversary. The Sindh government is working to provide maximum facilities to the people.” He added that President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would address the gathering, and everyone was eager to hear their instructions. Shah also highlighted the Sindh government’s efforts to promote solarization in the province. “We started working on solarization about 12 years ago,” he said. In the first phase, we are solarizing government institutions. We are also building two solar parks in Karachi and one in Jamshoro, he added. The chief minister emphasized that the Sindh government was committed to providing affordable solar electricity to the people. “We are providing 200,000 solar home systems to the poor, and we will start another project to provide an additional 500,000 systems,” he said. Shah also mentioned that the Sindh government was building 2.1 million houses for flood victims, which would benefit around 15 million people. He said the houses would be solarized under the Green Energy initiative. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on the 17th anniversary of her assassination, remembering her as a courageous champion of democracy and the marginalized. Murad Shah lauded Bhutto as the Islamic world’s first female Prime Minister, praising her unwavering stance against terrorism and dictatorship. He described her as a symbol of the federation and a tireless advocate for farmers, labourers, and the middle class, stating that her political legacy focused on improving the lives of Pakistan’s most vulnerable citizens. The CM highlighted Bhutto’s two terms in office, emphasising the positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged. He drew parallels between her bravery and that of her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, stressing her commitment to democracy even in the face of death. Mr Shah condemned her assassination as a tragic attempt to undermine Pakistan’s progress and extinguish the hopes of its impoverished population.