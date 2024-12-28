Saturday, December 28, 2024
Steve Smith equals Younis Khan and Brian Lara’s Test record

Steve Smith equals Younis Khan and Brian Lara’s Test record
December 28, 2024
MELBOURNE  -  Australia batter Steve Smith on Friday achieved a historic milestone, joining legends such as Pakistan’s Younis Khan and West Indies’ Brian Lara on the second day of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Smith scored another hundred in the ongoing series and took his centuries tally to 34 during the first innings of the Boxing Day Test. With his 34th century, Smith came level with Brian Lara and Younis Khan as well as India’s Sunil Gavaskar and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, who all struck 34 centuries each in the format.

It’s worth noting that Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart for most Test hundreds with a mammoth 51 centuries in the format. Smith is en route to equal two more legends as India’s Rahul Dravid and England’s Joe Root have scored 36 Test hundreds, only two more than the Australian batter. It’s worth noting that Smith also holds the record for the most (11) Test centuries against India.

Smith’s century helped Australia post 474 runs in the first innings on the second day after debutant Sam Konstas stole the show on the first day with his entertaining 60 off 65. Steve Smith padded up on the second day on 68, with Pat Cummins alongside him on eight. They took 15 off one Deep over before Smith hooked Jasprit Bumrah for six to rub salt in the wounds, with India’s body language showing their frustration.

Smith reached his 34th Test century with a boundary off Nitish Kumar Reddy, which came on the back of a return to form in the last Test in Brisbane where he made 101.

