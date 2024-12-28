TDAP to organise Swat Trade Show 2024

ISLAMABAD - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising Swat Trade Show 2024, scheduled from December-28- 29, 2024, at Nakreezay Event Complex, Mingora, Swat. The trade show will be inaugurated by Chief Executive of TDAP Zubair Motiwala and Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj alongwith Senior Director General Muhammad Naseer. Director General Peshawar Noman Basheer will also attend the inaugural session. Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala welcomed the guests. He highlighted the importance of trade shows in promoting traditional goods to the world. The two–day trade show aims to promote trade, commerce and investment opportunities in Swat and the surrounding regions and is a shining example of TDAP’s dedication to empowering local businesses and promoting economic growth in the region. The event will bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and investors to showcase their products and services in an international mode on more than 80 stall. It will offer business to business (B2B) meetings and networking opportunities. Trade Development Conference on trade-related topics, cultural performances and traditional food stalls are the allied trade promotional activities on the very occasion of the two-day trade show. The ceremony will be closed by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs for Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam alongwith Zubair Motiwala and Sheryar Taj Secretary. The Swat Trade Show 2024 is open to the public and admission is free.