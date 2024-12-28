Tribals demand recovery of 35-meter long stolen railway track

Khyber - An unknown gang of thieves has stolen more than 35 meters of railway track at the Landi Kotal-Torkham section of the railway line, locals informed. The residents expressed their deep concern over the theft of the valuable asset, stating that unidentified robbers had removed the track over the last few nights.

A tribal elder, Malik Masel Khan Shinwari, lamented the theft and regretted the negligence towards the precious asset. He said the railway line had been functional for a long period, but after the merging of the tribal districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it was abandoned without any security. He criticized the government’s discriminatory attitude toward the merged tribal areas, claiming they showed little concern for its assets, leaving them vulnerable to damage or destruction. Malik urged the railway department to ensure the security of the historical Khyber Pass railway line and revisit plans to resume services in the national interest.

Hazrat Mir, an aged resident of Khuga Khel, noted that the railway department had once employed locals as security guards for the railway track, but they had disappeared after the suspension of the Safari train. He added that in the past, no one dared to damage or steal the railway equipment. However, due to the department’s negligence, the track suffered excessive losses, both from natural and man-made calamities. He lamented the destruction of the historical railway, describing it as a legacy and a potential cheap transportation option that was now likely sold for a pittance.

The locals demanded that the authorities take immediate legal action to apprehend the culprits and secure the remaining sections of this valuable heritage.

When contacted, Pakistan Railway’s District Commercial Officer, Peshawar Division, Abida Maryam, stated that the Khyber Pass railway track was non-functional. She acknowledged the presence of guards tasked with securing the line but emphasized that it was the responsibility of the railway department’s engineering section to safeguard the infrastructure. She assured that the issue would be taken up with the divisional engineering branch and that all necessary measures would be implemented to ensure the security of railway assets. The Khyber Pass railway track, constructed by the British in 1905 and completed in 1925, spans 58 kilometers. Regular passenger services began in November 1925 and continued until 1982. A Steam Safari train for tourists was introduced in 2006 but was suspended after floods.

damaged parts of the line, rendering it non-functional.