Turkiye Supports for Pakistan’s Food Security

KARACHI - Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established a state-of-the-art training and control greenhouse at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Pakistan’s oldest and most prestigious agricultural university. This greenhouse is equipped with modern technology and supported by a renewable solar energy system. The inauguration ceremony was attended by TIKA and University officials, along with many distinguished guests. In his address at the inauguration, Dursdun Ali Yasacan, Head of the department of East and South Asia Pasific and Latin America (DOGAL) highlighted TIKA’s significant agricultural projects in Pakistan, paralleling its efforts in other countries around the world. He expressed his great satisfaction in inaugurating the training and control greenhouse at Sindh Agriculture University, which is supported by renewable energy. Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, expressed his joy at the numerous agricultural projects TIKA has undertaken in Pakistan.

He remarked on the pride he feels in the continuation of their partnership, which began in 2022, with the establishment of such a modern greenhouse.

Dr Marri also noted his admiration for Turkiye’s extensive experience in agriculture and his desire to benefit from this expertise. He extended his gratitude to TIKA and Turkiye, through Department Head Dursun Ali Yasacan, for their contributions to food security.

Following the speeches, TIKA officials and University members, accompanied by other guests, proceeded to the project area to inaugurate the greenhouse. The opening ceremony was conducted with prayers, after which Department Head Yasacan and Vice-Chancellor Marri toured the greenhouse and received information about the ongoing academic work.

The training and control greenhouse, established by TIKA and operated with an electronic system, is expected to contribute to the university’s academic research as well as meet the needs of public institutions and farmers. University officials mentioned that since its completion, the greenhouse has become a must-see for visitors from both public and private institutions, with some even visiting specifically to see the greenhouse.

Several collaborative projects have been carried out between TIKA and Sindh Agriculture University. These include the distribution of wheat seeds to Pakistani farmers affected by floods in 2022 and the provision of home gardening kits to women in Karachi’s Lyari neighborhood in 2023.

Most recently, TIKA established a 350 m² greenhouse at the university, supported by a renewable energy system. This facility will contribute to the university’s academic research, support studies by public and private institutions, and help farmers address production issues and diseases.