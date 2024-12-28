Two awarded 2-year prison for illegal hunting of Markhor meraj alam

GILGIT - The Forest, Parks and Wildlife Department of Gilgit-Baltistan sentenced Malik Shah and Mansoor Khan, residents of Barmas, Gilgit, to two years in prison and fined them Rs300,000 each for the illegal hunting of Markhor on December 26.

According to the Forest, Parks, and Wildlife Department, the two men were caught red-handed during an operation in Barmas Nullah.

The offenders were brought before the Divisional Forest Officer for a swift trial. During the hearing, they admitted to their crime. Based on the evidence and their confession, the court found them guilty under the Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife and Forest Act. Authorities also seized nine kilograms of Markhor meat, a 7mm rifle, and six live bullets.

According to the Forest, Parks, and Wildlife Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, over 60% of the region has been declared a protected area for wildlife, the highest percentage in Pakistan. Hunting these animals is permitted only under the Trophy Hunting Programme.

Meanwhile, the Gilgit-Baltistan Parks and Wildlife Department auctioned permits for the 2024-25 trophy hunting programme, allowing the hunting of 118 rare animals, including the Astor Markhor, Himalayan Ibex, and Blue Sheep. This year, four permits for the Astor Markhor, 14 for Blue Sheep, and 100 for the Himalayan Ibex were auctioned.

The highest bid was for an Astor Markhor permit, which sold for $107,000(about Rs30 million). Both foreign and local hunters participated in the bidding. The hunting season in the region runs from November 2024 to April 2025.