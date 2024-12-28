Winter Woes

As temperatures drop, so does the reliability of gas supply for domestic users, leaving many households grappling with severe disruptions. From inconsistent pressure to erratic timings and outright load-shedding, these issues have become an annual winter ritual, causing widespread frustration. It is baffling that a country boasting significant natural gas reserves, particularly from the Sui fields, continues to falter in providing a steady supply to its citizens during peak demand.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to prioritise steady gas supply for domestic users is a much-needed step in addressing this crisis. Ensuring uninterrupted energy for cooking, heating, and other essential activities is critical for millions of families. However, the persistence of this issue over several years raises concerns about whether such promises will translate into tangible action.

The core of the problem lies not only in dwindling reserves but also in the mismanagement of resources and the absence of long-term strategic planning. Year after year, the government has failed to implement sustainable solutions, instead resorting to short-term fixes that barely scratch the surface. This cycle of inefficiency must end.

What is required now is a comprehensive overhaul of the energy sector’s policies. Steps such as diversifying energy sources, upgrading infrastructure to reduce distribution losses, and incentivising conservation at the consumer level can alleviate the demand-supply mismatch. Additionally, addressing governance issues and ensuring transparency in allocation are critical to prevent exploitation by vested interests.

While the Prime Minister’s instructions inspire hope, they also demand scrutiny. Without a robust plan that prioritises implementation and accountability, these measures risk being mere lip service. For the millions who endure frigid winters without adequate energy, only decisive, long-term action will suffice.