WSSC to observe cleanliness week in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan (DIKhan) will observe “Cleanliness Week” from December 30 to January 5 in an effort to make the city cleaner and greener. An official of WSSC said that, following the directions of the Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohsin Habib, the company is utilizing all available resources to provide exceptional cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of DI Khan. The official stated that the purpose of observing the week is to intensify cleanliness operations and keep the city neat and clean.

He added that efforts would be made to sensitize the public and ensure the success of the campaign.

“Providing the best services to the citizens is our top priority,” the official said.