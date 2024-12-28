Ziauddin University focuses on AI use for benefit of all

KARACHI - Ziauddin University is focussing on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address critical infrastructure challenges. The Department of Civil Engineering at Ziauddin University is working for a revolution. Far from being just another academic institution, the department has become a crucible of innovation, tackling real-world problems with creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology, said a university statement. At the center of its efforts is a focus on harnessing AI to address critical infrastructure challenges, it added. Students and faculty are developing AI-driven systems capable of monitoring the health of concrete structures and predicting their lifespan. Through machine learning algorithms and real-time monitoring solutions, they aim to make buildings and bridges safer and more reliable. Early earthquake warning systems, powered by AI, are also in development, showcasing the potential to save lives through timely alerts and automated safety protocols. Beyond AI, the department is breaking ground in construction innovation. Using advanced 3D concrete printing technologies, students are designing faster, more sustainable building methods. Their vision includes constructing homes, schools, and hospitals in record time, minimizing material waste, and reducing costs—an approach that could revolutionize housing for underserved communities. Sustainability lies at the heart of their research efforts. By repurposing industrial by-products such as fly ash and sugarcane bagasse ash, the department is crafting eco-friendly building materials like geopolymer bricks and low-carbon concrete. These materials are tailored to meet both environmental standards and local needs, offering affordable, climate-resilient solutions for vulnerable populations. Dr. Samia Tariq, a key figure in the department’s rise to prominence, emphasizes the importance of purpose-driven education. “Our goal is not just to teach engineering principles but to instill a sense of responsibility and innovation in our students,” she said. “We want them to address global challenges with solutions that are both sustainable and impactful.” The department’s commitment to blending theory with practice is evident in its collaborations with industry leaders. These partnerships provide students with hands-on experience, ensuring their research aligns with real-world applications. From AI-enabled structural health monitoring to sustainable construction projects, the department’s initiatives are pushing boundaries and setting new standards in engineering education.