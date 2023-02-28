Share:

RAWALPINDI - All the 13 newly appointed Station House Officers (SHOs) have assumed their charge here on Monday, informed a police spokesman. A notification in this regard was issued by the city police chief, he said. According to him, all the newly appointed SHOs have started working in their concerned police stations.

He said that CPO had posted SI Shafqat Ali as SHO PS Ratta Amral while Inspector Muhammad Iftikhar Ahmed was appointed as SHO PS Pirwadhai. Similarly, SHO PS Pirwadhai Inspector Muhammad Amir Khan was transferred to Khidmat Centre 15 Liaquat Bagh, adding that Inspector Nadim Malik was moved from Khidmat Centre to police lines by the CPO.

Inspector Mirza Javed Iqbal was posted as SHO PS Waris Khan while Inspector Khizar Hayyat was posted as SHO Sadiqabad and ASI Ammar Khan appointed as SHO PS Race Cource. CPO also removed SHO PS Morgah SI Aftab Ahmed and closed him to Police Lines. SI Adeel Khan replaced Aftab Ahmed as new SHO PS Morgah, said police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan. He added that Inspector Naseer Ahmed Shah was posted as SHO PS Taxila and Inspector Syed Hammad Shira, the former SHO, was closed to Police Lines.

CPO also transferred SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Faizan Nadim and posted him as SHO PS Dhamial. Inspector Abdul Aziz replaced SI Faizan Nadim as SHO PS Saddar Bairooni. CPO also appointed SI Muhammad Husnain as SHO PS Chakri whereas SHO SI Muhammad Aqeel Rathore was transferred from PS Jatli to PS Kallar as new SHO. He appointed SI Muhammad Usama Saif Ullah, as SHO PS Phaghwari and Inspector Muhammad Basharat as SHO PS Kotli Sattian.