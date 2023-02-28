Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday was told that at least nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers were detained for 30 days in dif­ferent jails of the Punjab province.

It was stated in a report, filed by a provincial law officer on behalf of the Provincial Home Department and the jail authorities before Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, who was hearing petitions, filed by Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and others for recovery of the arrested PTI leaders. The report stated that Shah Mahmood Qureshi had been detained in Attock Jail, Asad Umar in Rajanpur Jail, Omar Sarfraz Cheema in Bhakkar Jail, Waleed Iqbal in Layyah Jail, Azam Swati in Rahim Yar Khan jail, Mu­rad Raas in Dera Ghazi Khan Jail, Muhammad Khan Mad­ni in Bahawalpur jail, Azam Khan Niazi and Ahsan Dog­ar in Layyah Jail. The report further stated that Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider had issued the deten­tion orders whereas 77 per­sons had been shifted to dif­ferent jails of Punjab after approval from the authori­ties concerned. As per report, the PTI leaders blocked The Mall road and disturbed law and order situation, where­as there was a ban on hold­ing public gatherings at The Mall. These leaders not only threatened the peace but also disturbed security arrange­ments of foreign players and the Pakistan Super League, it added. Subsequently, the court ordered the provincial law officer to file the report and also provide a copy of the same to the petitioner’s coun­sel while adjourning further hearing till March 3. The Pun­jab Home Department had filed the report in response to the court directions, issued on the last hearing. Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry and others had filed the petitions for recovery of the PTI lead­ers, who had voluntarily sur­rendered themselves to po­lice in Lahore under the court arrest movement.