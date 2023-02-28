Share:

Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Monday announced schedule of admissions of the second phase of spring semester, 2023 in different academic programs, starting from March 01 across the country. The educational programs offered in the second phase include Associate Degree (B.A, B.Com, BBA), BS (ODL Mode), B Ed, Postgraduate diplomas and certificate courses.

Admission forms and prospectuses will be available on the university’s website www.aiou.edu. pk. As per the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Student’s Facilitation desks are being established in all regional campuses to provide information, guidance and support to the students regarding admissions.