LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Mu­hammad Iqbal Memon has said that All Pakistan Seniors and Juniors (Girls and Boys) Tennis Tournament will be held in August in collabora­tion with Shamsi Sports Acad­emy and with the support of Sindh Tennis Assocation.

He announced this while he was speaking as chief guest at the ceremony of distribution of certificates among the participants of the 12-day Tennis Coaching Course organised by Shamsi Sports Academy. The coach­ing course was organised with support of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Sind Tennis Assocation (STA) at DHA Creek Club.

“Tennis is a popular sport in the city like other parts of the country. The city admin­istration will provide all pos­sible support for the promo­tion of the game while more tennis courts will be estab­lished in the city so that the players of every part of the city have opportunity to play and practice well,” he added.

Secretary DHA Creek Club Brig Abrar Hussain, President STA Gulzar Feroz, Sports Coordinator to Com­missioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Khalid Shamsi and chief coach, Sec­retary Sindh Olympic As­sociation Ahmed Ali Rajput and representatives of STA and PTF where also present on the occasion.