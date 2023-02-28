LAHORE - Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has said that All Pakistan Seniors and Juniors (Girls and Boys) Tennis Tournament will be held in August in collaboration with Shamsi Sports Academy and with the support of Sindh Tennis Assocation.
He announced this while he was speaking as chief guest at the ceremony of distribution of certificates among the participants of the 12-day Tennis Coaching Course organised by Shamsi Sports Academy. The coaching course was organised with support of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and Sind Tennis Assocation (STA) at DHA Creek Club.
“Tennis is a popular sport in the city like other parts of the country. The city administration will provide all possible support for the promotion of the game while more tennis courts will be established in the city so that the players of every part of the city have opportunity to play and practice well,” he added.
Secretary DHA Creek Club Brig Abrar Hussain, President STA Gulzar Feroz, Sports Coordinator to Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Khalid Shamsi and chief coach, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput and representatives of STA and PTF where also present on the occasion.