ISLAMABAD - Monitoring Committee, which oversees the implementation of austerity measures, has directed all Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) of ministries, departments and divisions to implement 15 percent cut in their current budgets. Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the first meeting of Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, at Finance Division. The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet on austerity measures. Secretary Finance gave a presentation on the decisions and their implementation status.

It was informed that Ministries/ Divisions are already working on these measures and instructions have been issued for immediate compliance and reporting of any exemption and violation of these decisions. The Committee directed all PAOs to implement 15% cut in their current budgets. It was decided that use of tele conferences must be encouraged for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The Committee conveyed that decision to withdraw use of luxury vehicles by the Cabinet members and government officials be implemented with no exemption in any case. Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, highlighting the challenging economic situation in the country, stressed all the concerned to ensure and expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and devotion in their ranks without any exception. In last week, the federal cabinet had decided to voluntarily surrender their salaries, use of luxury vehicles, and allowances as per austerity plan of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister had said it will save 200 billion rupees to bring economic stability in the country.

He said all ministries, departments and divisions will cut 15 percent of their expenditures. Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor the PM on Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit- Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and senior officers attended the meeting