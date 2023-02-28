Share:

RAWALPINDI - Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has launched the Spring Tree Plantation Drive 2023, here on Monday. The event was organized by the University Green Office in collaboration with Green Youth Movement Club of the University and Department of Forestry & Range Management.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Qamar-uzZaman along with Dr Ahmad Al-Mallahi, Industry Research Chair, Dalhousie University, Canada, Saqib Mehmood, Chief Conservator Forests, North Rawalpindi and Dr Nasim Iqbal Butt, Conservator of Forest, Potohar Circle kicked-off the campaign by planting trees of Chir Pine in the University lawn. While addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman said that trees are environment friendly and provide life to all living beings and their significance needs to be highlighted to increase the number and conservation. He also appreciated the enthusiasm about the current plantation drive organized by the University Green Office.

He emphasized that all of us should participate in this mega drive to make a Clean and Green Pakistan. Dr Ahmad Al-Mallahi, Industry Research Chair, Dalhousie University, Canada said that trees are the only source of producing oxygen in the environment; they help to reduce the level of carbon dioxide (CO2). As we all know that the whole world is facing the problem of global warming and to recover from such problems, planting trees has become one of the few important options, he asserted. Saqib Mehmood, Chief Conservator Forests, North Rawalpindi said that we must plant trees so that we could provide a better environment to our upcoming generations.

He further said that emerging trends of urbanization are contributing to pollution, and we need to revisit our priorities about climate. Dr Nasim Iqbal Butt, Conservator of Forest, Potohar Circle highlighted that the spring season provides an unprecedented opportunity to plant as many trees as possible all over the country for dealing with various environmental problems.

The Director, University Green Office and Focal Person for Green Youth Movement, Dr Shahid Ali Khan said that environmental pollution and temperature is increasing every day due to the highest deforestation rate in the country. Trees can serve as green shelter during extreme climate conditions, thus making earth cooler for animal and human life. He further said that as a national mandate and in compliance with the government’s instructions regarding clean and green Pakistan, the university Green Office has chalked out a comprehensive program to make this tree plantation campaign a success.