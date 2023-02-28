Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday in­structed the administration of Rajanpur Jail to produce PTI’s leader Asad Umar on March 3, in an FIR pertaining protest after ECP’s decision in toshakhana case. The court also instructed the federal and provincial governments to ensure se­curity arrangements for the appearance of Asad Umar in Islamabad. The court also adjourned the hearing on the case seeking the removal of terror­ism sections from the FIR. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till March 3.