LAHORE - BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, organized a tree plantation drive and a friendly bicycle rally on 26th February in Islamabad to promote environmental sustainability. The tree plantation drive was held on Sunday and saw approximately 100 saplings planted in the F9 Park of the capital city. The event was attended by BankIslami officials who had participated in the drive with great enthusiasm.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ata, Country Head Distribution, BankIslami, shared, “At BankIslami, we believe in making a positive impact on society and the environment at large and this plantation drive is our small effort to fight climate change and to build a sustainable future for us all.”

This initiative by BankIslami is in line with its commitment to building a sustainable future. The bank has undertaken many initiatives to help minimize its carbon footprint like switching to solar energy in many of its branches. As a socially responsible organization, BankIslami has always been at the forefront of community initiatives, and this tree plantation drive is another step towards positively impacting society and the environment.