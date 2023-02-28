Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi while conducting an operation has arrested a staunch activist of a banned organisation in the Garden area of Karachi previous night. According to the CTD, the arrested accused Muhammad Siddiq was involved in various criminal activities of communal target killing and belongs to the banned organisation Lashkar Jhangvi.

The CTD told that the accused Siddiq on slight rebuking by his Bohari Seth Ghulam Murtaza kidnapped and killed in 2004. In another case the accused also killed Ayub Naqvi, the owner of a bookshop, on his way home in 2010. The CTD officials told that after these targeted killings by him, police conducted several raids at the house of the accused to arrest him, but the accused was hiding in Hyderabad for fear of arrest. As the accused returned to Karachi a few days ago, the CTD caught him and handed him over to the police for legal action and further interrogations.