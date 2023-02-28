Share:

LAHORE - The Karachi-based professional cycling team, Bikestan Cycling Academy, has maintained its grip on supremacy by sweeping the 7th National Road Cycling Champion­ships held in Peshawar. With seven gold medals, four silver and three bronze, the BCA was crowned National Champion for a third year running. In the men’s individual time trial, Bikestan CA won gold and silver, in women’s in­dividual time trial, the BCA won gold and bronze, in men’s U-23 individual time trial, the BCA won silver while in women’s junior individual time trial, the BCA won gold and bronze. In men’s team time trial, the BCA won gold, in women’s team time trial, they grabbed gold, in men’s road race, they earned gold, in women’s road race, they claimed silver and bronze while in wom­en’s junior road race, the BCA secured gold and silver medals.