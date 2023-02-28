Share:

PESHAWAR - The TransPeshawar on Monday introduced a new design for Zu Card which will be available at all BRT stations at the price of Rs300.

According to a spokesperson of TransPeshawar, the operator of the BRT service, the issuance of new cards would not affect the old cards and commuters can use them as usual.

The spokesman said that the cost of production of the card had increased due to the surge in the dollar rate.

Talking about the design of the card, the spokesman said the colour of the new card had been designed green in line with the brand colour of Zu Peshawar.

He said in the initial phase, 1.5 million Zu Cards were made, out of which 0.4 million were distributed free of charge, adding about 1.5 million cards have been issued so far.