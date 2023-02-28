Share:

LAHORE - Child labour is a significant problem in Pakistan, with an estimated 12.5 million children engaged in work. This problem is not only a moral issue but also has a significant impact on the economy of Pakistan. In this article, I will discuss the impact of child labour on the economy of Pakistan and argue for the need to ad­dress this issue. Firstly, child labour has a negative impact on the education of chil­dren. Children who are engaged in work are unable to attend school regularly and are more likely to drop out of school al­together. This lack of education not only affects the individual child but also has a broader impact on the economy. A lack of education leads to a lack of skilled workers, which limits economic growth and development. Furthermore, children who are not educated are more likely to remain in poverty, which perpetuates the cycle of child labour. Secondly, child labour leads to a surplus of unskilled workers. When children are engaged in work, they are not receiving an educa­tion or training that will prepare them for skilled work in the future. This leads to a surplus of unskilled workers, which depresses wages and limits economic growth. In order to compete in the global economy, Pakistan needs to have a work­force that is skilled and innovative.Child labour undermines the development of such a workforce. Thirdly, child labour perpetuates poverty. Children who are engaged in work are often from impov­erished families who are unable to pro­vide for their basic needs. These children are forced to work in order to contribute to the family income. However, child la­bour perpetuates poverty by limiting the education and training of children, which limits their ability to earn a living wage in the future. This perpetuates the cycle of poverty and makes it difficult for fami­lies to escape poverty. Fourthly, child la­bour has a negative impact on the health and well-being of children. Children who are engaged in work are often subjected to hazardous working conditions and are more likely to suffer from physical and mental health problems. This not only affects the individual child but also has a broader impact on the economy. A sick and unhealthy workforce is less productive and is more likely to require healthcare and social services. In order to address the problem of child labour in Pakistan, it is important to take a com­prehensive approach. This approach should focus on providing education and training for children, as well as creating economic opportunities for families. This will help to break the cycle of poverty and ensure that children have the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the economy in a positive way. Fur­thermore, it is important to enforce laws that prohibit child labour and ensure that employers who engage in such practices are held accountable. In conclusion, child labour has a significant impact on the economy of Pakistan. It limits the edu­cation and training of children, leads to a surplus of unskilled workers, perpetu­ates poverty, and has a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of children. In order to address this issue, it is impor­tant to take a comprehensive approach that focuses on education, economic op­portunities, and law enforcement. By do­ing so, Pakistan can create a skilled and innovative workforce that will contribute to the growth and development of the economy.