ISLAMAbAD - The campus of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) turned into a battleground on Monday as two student groups clashed in the varsity that left 7 students injured critically, informed sources.

A police officer also suffered injuries during clash between student groups and was moved to Polyclinic hospital for medical treatment. Authorities had to call police in order to control the situation while the university administration has decided to close the campus and suspend the academic activities indefinitely.

The university administration also directed the boys and girls to vacate the hostels immediately. In the backdrop of the precarious law and order situation amid violent clash between the student groups, QAU administration has ordered the closure closed of university till further orders. According to details, two student groups, Balochi and Pashtun, went into violent brawl, attacking each other with stones, bricks, sticks, clubs and rods.

Resultantly, 7 students suffered multiple severe injuries and were moved to hospital for medical treatment. During the clash, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Kohsar Adeel Shaukat suffered injuries and was also rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The police and other law enforcement agencies were on scene to control the situation.