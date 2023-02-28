Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) conducted a ‘Cleanliness awareness seminar’ at the Divisional Public School, Model Town on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the LWMC, awareness raising programmes continue in the metropolis throughout the year for changing citizens’ behaviour about proper disposal of solid waste. He said to keep educational institutions clean, the clean campus ambassador programme was launched in Lahore. In that connection, he said, a seminar was organised at the educational institution where nearly more than a hundred stu­dents, and faculty members took part. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din attended the awareness seminar as the chief guest, while Senior Head Master Azhar Mehmood, LWMC management and mobilisation team was also present. The LWMC CEO briefed students and faculty members about the role of the waste management company in the city and how citizens could par­ticipate in maintaining cleanliness. The audience were also briefed about the initiatives taken by the LWMC, includ­ing Compost, Landfill etc., followed by the latest administrative rights to im­pose fines for improper disposal of solid waste. Babar Sahib Din told the students they should adopt the habit of cleanli­ness, adding that the selected students should spread the message of cleanli­ness in their school.