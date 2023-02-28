Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Mon­day directed to expe­dite the completion of ongoing public sector hospital schemes to en­sure the best healthcare facilities to the public without delay. During a meeting held at his of­fice to review progress on the Nishtar Hospital-II Multan project, the CM emphasized the need to dispose of all allied mat­ters in order to opera­tionalize the hospital as soon as possible. Accord­ing to the briefing given during the meeting, the first two phases of the Nishtar Hospital-II Mul­tan project were set to be functionalized by May and September this year, respectively. The OPD, emergency and other wards of Nishtar Hospi­tal-II were expected to be opened for the public in the first phase, as nec­essary medical equip­ment had already been procured. Construction work on some remaining phases was expected to be completed within the next two months. The meeting was attended by officials, including pro­vincial ministers Amir Mir and Dr Javed Akram, secretary finance, sec­retary SHC&ME, secre­tary information, CEO of IDAP and others.