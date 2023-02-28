Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad division Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Memon on Monday said that Hyderabad was the seventh largest city of Pakistan and the second largest city of Sindh and it was also the largest division of the province which was known as the gateway of Sindh. He said this while briefing the delegation of officers visiting Hyderabad on their study tour here at Shehbaz Hall. Bilal Memon said that Hyderabad division was much advanced in terms of educational activities and agriculture.

He said that there was an industrial zone site area where there were more than 400 factories of clothes, pulses, shoes, beverages, flour mills, automobile machinery, plastics and other items. The products manufactured here are being used not only domestically but also exported abroad, he added. The commissioner told the delegation that there were 175 factories manufacturing different products in the Kotri site area of Jamshoro district, while there are 60 industrial units in Nooriabad and the bangle industry of Hyderabad has its unique status.

The handicrafts of Hyderabad including “Rili”, embroidery, Sindhi Topi, Ajrak and other items are liked abroad, Bilal Memon said. Talking about the education and health sectors, he said there are famous schools, universities and hospitals in Hyderabad and its adjoining districts. Other historical and cultural places including the historical Pakka Qila and Kachcha Qila are the highest manifestation of architectural art, he added. He also gave a detailed briefing to the officers about the administrative structure of Hyderabad division, travel facilities, irrigation system and other issues and also answered the questions asked by the officers. Later, commemorative shields were also presented to the members of the delegation. The officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.