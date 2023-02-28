Share:

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday fixed maximum retail price of fresh milk at Rs160 per litre in the limit of district Hyderabad with immediate effect. According to the notification, in exercising powers conferred on him under sections of Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act and on the recommendation of the price control committee, the DC has fixed the price of fresh milk of dairy farmers at Rs154 per litre while for retailers at Rs160 per litre within the jurisdiction of district Hyderabad with immediate effect.

All Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Assistant Directors Bureau of Supply and Prices have been advised to ensure the above rates and take action against violators.