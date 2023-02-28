Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon has urged the citizens of the Federal Capital to avoid kite-flying as the activity poses serious risk to human lives. Memon warned the shopkeepers, manufacturers and citizens to abstain from the said activity, as the district administration had imposed ban on kite flying for two months, said an ICT statement issued on Monday.

He further said the administration under Section 144 of CrPC has prohibited the owners and occupants of house, shops, hospitals, buildings for kite-flying activity on their roof-tops. Moreover, manufacturing or selling kites, flying strings (Maanjha), metallic wire and nylon cord which endangers the human life was also banned in the territory. He also encouraged the citizens to join the cause and help put an end to the hazardous activity.