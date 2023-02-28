Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission has fixed March 5 as last date for receipt of applications regarding postal ballot papers for Bye-Elections in 16 constituen­cies of National Assembly of Pakistan. As per sec (93) of the Election Act 2017, the out-stationed voters, who cannot reach to the polling station in person, can cast their votes for the national and provincial assemblies through postal ballots.

According to ECP, the facility, under the law, has been extended the Government servants, members of Armed Forces, their wives and such of their chil­dren as are registered voters and ordinarily reside with them provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, persons with any physical disability who are unable to travel and hold a National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the Na­tional Database and Registration Authority (NAD­RA). Persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.