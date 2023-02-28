Share:

KARACHI - Unidentified attackers shot dead a senior educationist and deputy director of private school system in a targeted killing on Sunday night in Gulistani-Jauhar Karachi. According to the police source, the slain Syed Khalid Raza, 55, was the deputy director of the Darul Arqam Schools System of the Karachi region and was also the vice chairman of the Federation of Private Schools Pakistan. The police said the incident took place outside Raza’s house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-7. As soon as the victim came out from his home toward his car, suddenly unidentified assailants reached him and intercepted him.

Raza inquired why they had stopped him. The assailants opened fire on him and fled. Raza suffered a bullet wound in the head and died on the spot. The police shifted his dead body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a postmortem examination. Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the targeted killing, directing the Karachi Police chief to investigate the case. Governor Kamran Tessori also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police.

KARACHI SCHOOLS OPEN WITH LOW ATTENDANCE Several schools in Karachi are closed, while few are open with a low attendance on Monday. The Karachi Private Schools Association following the killing of its deputy director announced to keep schools closed on Monday in protest. As per reports, the students at a few schools were asked to return to their homes due to the suspension of educational activities.

It may be noted that the Sindh Education Department announced to keep schools open in Karachi on Monday. The Sindh Education Department announced Sunday that there is no plan in consideration to close the schools on Monday. The spokesperson of the Sindh Education Department had said that the school would remain open on Monday. Some media reports suggested that the private schools decided to close education institutions after the killing of an office bearer of the private schools association in Karachi.