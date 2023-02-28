Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar says elections should be held in the country as per schedule after fulfilling all legal formalities.

Speaking at a news conference in Islamabad, he said two provincial assemblies were dissolved prematurely to satisfy a person’s ego.

The Special Assistant said the economic condition does not allow the country to hold elections separately in these two provinces as a huge amount of money is required for it.

He said no funds have been earmarked in the current fiscal year budget for conduct of elections and separate allocation would be made for it in upcoming fiscal year.