LOS ANGELES - Everything Everywhere All At Once has cemented its status as the Oscars frontrunner after several big wins at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards Sunday night. The multiverse adventure won best film cast at the ceremony, while several of its stars were individually recognised. Michelle Yeoh was named best actress, beating frontrunner Cate Blanchett. “This is not just for me, it’s for every little girl who looks like me,” Yeoh said in her emotional acceptance speech. Her co-star Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian winner of best supporting actor, while there was a shock win for his co-star Jamie Lee Curtis in the support­ing actress category. Everything Every­where All At Once follows a laundrette owner - played by Yeoh - who must tap into different versions of herself from the multiverse in order to save the world. The sci-fi adventure’s victory gives it sig­nificant momentum ahead of the Oscars on 12 March, and indicates it is the clear frontrunner to win best picture. Its four SAG awards are the most ever won by single film. There was only one winner in SAG’s film acting categories who was not from Everything Everywhere All At Once - Brendan Fraser was named best actor for his performance in The Whale. In her speech, Yeoh told the audience, which was largely made up of fellow actors - that “we’re here because we love what we do, we will never stop doing what we do”. “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table, because so many of us need this, we want to be seen, we want to be heard, and tonight you have shown us that it is possible,” she said. The prize for best film cast is seen as the top hon­our at the SAG Awards in the absence of a best picture category. Winners at the annual ceremony, held in Los Angeles, are voted for by other actors. Veteran actor James Hong, 94, who plays Yeoh’s father in Everything Everywhere, gave a comical acceptance speech, in which he vowed to return to the ceremony when he was 100 years old.