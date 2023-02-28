Share:

LAHORE - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Jazz Business would share their expertise to digitalize SME sector for expediting economic development the country. The scope of collaboration in this regard was discussed at a joint meeting of the two organizations held at SMEDA head office in chair with Farhan Aziz Khawaja, CEO SMEDA.

The 7-member Jazz Business delegation, on this occasion, was led by Syed Ali Naseer, Chief Business Officer of Jazz. Ali Naseer informed that the Jazz was known as a mobile telephone company, but originally, it is one of the largest digital solutions provider company of Pakistan which is serving to enhance usage of the power of data in business development of many top class organization. He told that the developed world was dominating over the global trade by utilizing the artificial intelligence through digitalization of the marketing system.

He said that the COVID-19 crisis had revealed the significance of digitalization also in the countries like Pakistan. He offered Jazz Technology and expertise to spur pace of SME development on modern way. Earlier CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja welcomed the Jazz delegation and apprised them about SMEDA services, projects and development initiatives for SME sector. He said the SME sector direly needs to be documented and digitalized for which JazzBusiness expertise and technology can be highly helpful. He suggested to develop a specific project in collaboration with JazzBusiness for digitilizatin of SMEDA and the SMEs of Pakistan. He proposed to hold a few more consultative sessions in this regard between experts of the two organizations.