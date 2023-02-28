Share:

LAHORE - Fahad Asad, an entrepreneur-turned-entertainer from Pakistan, has gained a strong following on social media entertainment platforms through his passion and dedication. Actor, writer, editor, director, entrepreneur, and in­fluential social media figure: Fahad Asad has it all. Fahad is based in Dubai and we caught up with him about his growing popularity, creative process, and future plans.

Q. What motivated you to seek a career in social media influencing? How did you create your personal brand and content strategy across several platforms, such as Insta­gram and TikTok?

A. As a user, I recognised that social media was a source of inspiration for me because it allowed me to connect with people like old acquaintances and distant relatives who I had lost touch with due to my hectic sched­ule. Another source of inspiration I received from this platform is the idea that anything can be shared on it—news, opinions, experiences, hap­piness, sadness, training, knowledge, advice, counseling, and even treat­ments—and that anything shared may be useful for anyone. So, the so­cial media platform made me want to become an influencer on social media.

Because I wanted to be genuine and well-known, personal branding was the first thing that came to mind. I then chose to follow Oprah Winfrey’s advice, which is that “everyone has a unique personal calling, just like fin­gerprints.” To get success, discover what you love and then offer the same as a service to others with hard work, and also allow the energy of the uni­verse to lead you.” Similar to this, all of my content for my Instagram and TikTok videos is based on how I see the world.

Q. How have your social media followers and admirers reacted to your postings and videos? What kind of feedback have you gotten from them?

A. Even if there are more admirers of superstars, ours are more active on social media because they see us as a representation of the average person. They typically give us feedback on our videos about what they like and don’t like about the material, but the good news is that their comments are al­ways well-founded and inspiring for us to produce stronger content-based work.

Q. How do you maintain your mo­tivation and carry on producing interesting material for your audi­ence in the face of your increasing social media success?

A. For me, the main factor in motiva­tion is progress itself. As influencers, we also require the drive to think cre­atively. The feedback we get from fans, the way they interact with us, and the messages we send and receive give us this drive.

Q. How do you come up with the ideas for your social media posts and videos? Can you provide any insights into your creative process?

A. I believe that during the creative process, I usually adhere to simplic­ity and clarity. I think it’s important for us to consider the audience while creating content, so we should aim for something simply digestible and goal-oriented. I get ideas for posts and videos by paying close attention to current events including social and household problems, political situa­tions, sporting events, etc.

Q. With an eye towards the future, what goals do you have for your profession as a social media influ­encer? Do you have any particular objectives or milestones in mind? Do you envision yourself branching out beyond social media?

A. Social media is the way of the future, and I am grateful to Allah Sub­hana Tala that I am not only a member of this family but also a contributor to this platform. I will definitely try as hard as I can to shed light on a wide range of problems in society while keeping a good attitude. I want to have 10 million followers across all of my social media accounts. In addition to creating con­tent, I’d like to host a show that is simi­lar to the legendary Show Neelam Ghar.