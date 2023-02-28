Share:

FAISALABAD - A state-of-the-art under-construction sports complex at FDA City, being built with an estimated cost of Rs 487.5 million, will provide indoor games opportunities to people, especially youth. Reviewing the construction work here on Monday, Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Dr Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that it was the mega sports complex which was being constructed over 27-kanal land. Two badminton courts, two gymnasium, two tennis court lawns, two swimming pools, one basketball court, snooker, chess and carrom pool halls, and jogging track are part of the complex. A kitchen, dining hall, open area, parking, washrooms and other basic facilities would also be available in the complex.